WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you see flames and smoke coming from Lucy Park next week, there’s no reason to be concerned or call 911.

The Wichita Falls Fire Department will burn a large brush pile at Lucy Park on Monday morning, December 11, 2023, between 8 and 9 a.m.

The planned burn will serve as a training opportunity for firefighters and as a means of removing the unwanted and unattractive brush pile from Lucy Park that is immovable, according to city official Chris Horgen.

The pile is the result of the debris taken to the park after the downburst this past summer.

