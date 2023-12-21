WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls has received a setback in its future plans of building a new water reservoir.

The administrative judge in Austin who presided over hearings on the permit for Lake Ringgold in Clay County, Administrative Hearing Judge Christiaan Siano, has recommended the state deny the application.

He said the case for such a large lake is unsupported by the current reserves and that population projections don’t justify the amount of water the city expects will be needed.

The City of Wichita Falls issued a response to the ruling on Thursday, December 21, saying they stand by their Lake Ringgold application and will follow the process through.

“The City stands by its Lake Ringgold application and will follow the process laid out following this first draft of the ALJ’s proposed decision,” Horgen said. “The current proposal agrees with the City on the vast majority of the regulatory requirements, and the City will address those where additional briefing is needed.”

Spokesperson Chris Horgen said residents remember the devastating drought not even a decade ago and that the city will continue the fight for its future water supply.

“This is only the first step in the approval process as the TCEQ Commissioners will ultimately make the final decision regarding the permit,” Horgen continued. “We all still remember the devastating drought, a new Drought of Record, not even a decade ago and this additional water supply remains critical to meet the City’s water supply needs into the future. The City intends to continue the fight for its future water supply.”