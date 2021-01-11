Plans for Twin Peaks in Wichita Falls put on hold

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two years after popular cabin lodge-themed restaurant chain Twin Peaks announced plans for a future location in Wichita Falls, a representative for the restaurant said plans have been put on hold.

Reasons for the delay were not given, but officials said the coronavirus pandemic did not play a role.

In September 2018, CEO Joe Hummel announced that the company has executed an Area Development Agreement with Permian Entertainment, LLC, to bring four Twin Peaks locations to Lubbock, Abilene, Amarillo, and Wichita Falls, according to RestaurantNews.

The goal was to have all the new restaurants open within about three years.

Last year, Twin Peaks opened a restaurant in Lubbock.

The specific address in Wichita Falls was not given.

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 78 locations in 24 states.

Twin Peaks’ sports lodge features made-from-scratch food and what’s said to be the coldest beer in the business served by its legendary Twin Peaks Girls surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs.