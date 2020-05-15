1  of  7
Breaking News
One new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita Co., total now 78 2020 Hotter’N Hell Hundred goes virtual Third COVID-19 related death, 13 new cases reported in Comanche Co. First responders on scene of fatal train versus vehicle wreck 106 active COVID-19 cases in Comanche Co. jail One new COVID-19 cases in Wichita Co., total now 77 33 new COVID-19 cases reported in Comanche Co., total now 184
Live Now:
KFDX 3 News at 10 p.m.

Plans to reopen Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame during COVID-19 causing concern

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) — The global entertainment of wrestling is on high display in Wichita Falls, but the reopening of the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame during the COVID-19 pandemic is causing some concern.

The Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame has been a big attraction in downtown Wichita Falls for people around the country and across the globe.

The Hall of Fame is beloved by wrestling fans, as it contains the history of the sport.

But with travel on the ropes, board members of the PWHF said the pandemic is making them put some big plans in a chokehold.

“We were unable to celebrate out fifth anniversary of coming to Wichita Falls,” PWHF board member Buck Beeson said. “This was also going to be our 19th annual induction. We were going to bring out 100 wrestlers and unfortunately we had to postpone that.”

Beeson said those events will go on when the crisis slows and businesses and travel returns to normal.

Like many other businesses that attract tourists, board members of the Hall of Fame are concerned with what reopening during this pandemic might look like.

Beeson said the PWHF board has been keeping in close contact with city officials to assess when they’re able to reopen.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News