Plans underway after WF residents approve hotel occupancy tax increase

Now that the MPEC and Memorial Auditorium are expected to see improvements and upkeep from an increase in the hotel occupancy tax, plans are already underway.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Now that the MPEC and Memorial Auditorium are expected to see improvements and upkeep from an increase in the hotel occupancy tax, plans are already underway.

The 2% increase for visitors who stay in Wichita Falls hotel, motels and bed and breakfasts are expected to help with MPEC facilities’ roof repair, sound system update, carpeting and paint, led arena lights and replacement panels for ag events.

Spectra Venue Management owns the MPEC and the general manager is pleased with the cities’ election outcome.

Spectra general manager Michael Tipton said they’re unsure of an exact timeline right now.

“I think this is a brilliant idea of how to get much-needed repairs without hitting the general fund or the taxpayers and I guess the thing I want people to know is hang on tight,” Tipton said. “Things are about to get fixed and we’re excited about it.”

Memorial Auditorium is expected to see stage improvements, sound system upgrade, and lightning upgrade.

“The main concern with Memorial Auditorium would be safety number one, those projects need to come first, the rigging and replacing the curtains and then after that would be audio and lighting,” Tipton said.

Tipton said he’s thankful for all who voted.