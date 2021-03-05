Plant-ing a comeback: Smith’s Gardentown busy with customers after winter storm damages plants

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Now that we’re in the clear of winter weather, many are headed out to replace plants damaged or destroyed by frigid temps.

Something those at Smith’s Gardentown are seeing first hand.

“Customers that are sending pictures, bringing in clipping of plants, brining in pictures of plants, and that’s every day,” Smith’s general manager Michael Fiore said.

With many customers seeking replacements after the recent winter storm, customers like Melissa Hotchkiss and her family, are keeping them busy.

“The warm weather this week has really made us get out this weekend and get it done,” Hotchkiss said.

And it may not slow down, Fiore said they saw countless shrubs, trees and other plants around town labeled as “goners”.

But thankfully they prepared, generators and heaters helped them not lose any inventory over the course of that week, making them that much more ready:

“So we’re anticipating a really big spike in demand this year and we’re gearing up for that,” Fiore said. “So we’re just trying to bring in as much healthy material to meet that demand.”

A demand that just might keep growing for Smith’s.

But they’ll continue standing by, helping replace and prevent future damage done by uncharacteristic temperatures.

“Answered so many questions that we had, like ‘oh is it going to make it?’ or ‘is this going to do well?’ now that we’re putting in what we want, like what will withstand it if this were to happen again… Which you never know,” Hotchkiss said.

Fiore doesn’t want people to act too hasty when replacing some plants, if the stems are still pliable and green and not brittle, give them a chance.

“A lot of times these plants are going to be able to push new growth out in the next few weeks and may actually recover really nicely,” Fiore said.

But with suppliers running lower than usual, you may not want to wait too long.

“Have that danger of not finding those plants that you want with the supply we got,” Fiore said. “So take your time, assess, ask us questions and we’ll be able to help any way we can.”

For more tips on how to replace your plants or if you even should, Smith’s is ready to give you their expert opinion, just click here!