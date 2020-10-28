Plant lovers, owners: here are tips to help your plants survive in the winter

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’re concerned about your plants freezing this winter, we have a few tips for you.

Sutherlands Sales Associate Kyra Coker said when temperatures drop below freezing, you should cover your outdoor plants with a frost blanket.

It’s also recommended that you still water them regularly too. If the plants you have are not local to our area, then you can bring those plants inside, and if you’re new to the gardening scene, Coker said you should start off with some easy plants that do well in the winter.

“Succulents, those are always really good because they can withstand the heat and cold. You probably just need to cover them with a frost blanket. They’re pretty easy to take care of,” Coker said. “Fruits and vegetables, those are always picky, there are some that do pretty well and don’t have to be covered.”

Coker said you also need to pay attention to your plants inside as well, and to keep them clean to prevent dust mites and insects inside your home.