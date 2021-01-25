Play for All Community Playground raises money for Phase 2 of all-inclusive playground

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local playground recently received a $50,000 donation from Work Services Corporation toward the second phase of the “play for all” community playground.

A few years ago, Park Place Christian Church refocused their mission to care more for the community.

Part of this mission was the creation of their prayer garden, while the other is an all-inclusive community playground that just finished Phase 1.

“As far as the fundraising goes, it’s been really good,” Play for All Community Playground committee chair Candy Tucker said. “The church made a sizable donation to get us started and then we’ve had various local grants to help also and individual donations.”

The playground has been operating for about a year and took about $175,000 to build but it’s going to take a little more than that to get to Phase 2.

“Initial figure that [financial consultant] gave us several months ago included more equipment than we have to put in for Phase 2 and it would’ve been around $250,000. Our initial guess for what it will cost to get something up and running for phase 2 is $125,000,” Tucker said.

To help with fundraising, WSC donated $50,000 to Phase 2 of the playground and to the University Kiwanis Club playground to further its mission of empowering people with disabilities in the community.

WSC President & CEO David Toogood says giving to this playground helps further their mission of community outreach as well.

“It was really important to us through our community outreach programs that we get the entire community involved,” Toogood said. “We just believe that when we do that, our efforts can be amplified by the community and reach more people and do more good.

“People weren’t sure it was going to happen,” Tucker said. “It was a dream and they didn’t really want to put money into something that they thought might not really happen. But it’s here and we’re going to complete it.

What started as a vision is now a third of the way done as this playground allows all children to play together.

There will be a fundraiser on February 1st at Jason’s Deli. Mention Park Place Christian and 25% of the order will go towards the playground.