Players Lounge, Woody’s Bar closed for 14 days after employee tests positive for COVID-19, officials say

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Players Lounge and Woody’s Bar will be closed for the next two weeks after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 officials stated on the Facebook pages Wednesday night.

According to the posts, they are voluntarily shutdown for the next 14 days.

Officials stated every employee will be tested and cleared before they reopen.

“We are deeply saddened, but feel as though this is the best decision for everyone,” the statements read. “We will miss everyone and hope that you all understand.”