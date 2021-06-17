Plea bargain puts man on probation for accident that killed his friend

ARCHER, CO., TX (KFDX/KJTL) — A 26-year-old Wichita Falls man is sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to causing a friend’s death in a drunk driving wreck just outside Wichita Falls in 2019.

Michael Brady Reams was charged with intoxication manslaughter in the death of Dylan Rippy, 23, of Iowa Park on FM 1954.

The pickup Reams was driving rolled over and ejected both men. Reams was treated at the hospital.

On June 17, 2021, Reams was sentenced for a plea bargain to 10 years probation and $20,000 restitution, plus 10 days in jail.

Rippy’s family gave victim statements, and his mother told Reams because of his stupidity, she lost her son and best friend, of which she is reminded of every time she drives by the field where her son’s body lay after the accident.

The crash happened between 2 and 3 in the morning, January 18, 2019 on 1954 east of Highway 79 in Archer County.

The DPS said the pickup left the road and rolled and Rippy died at the scene. Troopers reported beer cans and bottles scattered around the crash.

A trooper who interviewed Reams at the hospital said Reams said he could not remember what happened.

Later, the trooper said he interviewed Reams two more times and Reams told him he was adjusting the stereo when he lost control of the truck.

Test results showed Reams’ blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit two and a half hours after the accident.

The trooper said he found witnesses who said Reams and Rippy had visited several establishments before the crash, drinking large amounts of alcohol.

Intoxication manslaughter is a second degree felony and carries a two to 20 year sentence.