WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls mother of five has agreed to a plea deal in connection to abuse of her children with a BB gun and taser.

Ana Cruz-Trejo

Ana Cruz-Trejo is on the docket tomorrow in 78th District Court to enter her guilty plea, according to records. The agreement she signed calls for her to plead guilty to all 10 counts for a 20-month sentence in state jail. She had been jailed since last May 22 on $100,000 in bonds.

The father, Jacob Lopez, was arrested in March and is jailed on $260,000 bonds.

Wichita Falls Police and CPS investigators say he shot some of his children numerous times with BBs and also tased them as discipline.

Officers found red circular marks on two of the boys and said a five-year-old had a large number of small round wounds all over his body. The five-year-old also had an open sore inside his lip which he suffered according to the children’s grandmother when Lopez got angry and punched him.

An eight-year-old told police that all her siblings had also been shot with BBs numerous times and tased.

Their grandmother and other family members confirmed that information to police.

Jacob Lopez

Police say Cruz-Trejo told them Lopez had purchased the BB gun for pest control and then began to use it to discipline the kids.

Officers said Lopez first denied the accusations but later admitted to hitting the boy in the mouth and shooting his kids with BBs.

Lopez’s case is pending after a judge granted a defense motion for a competency exam.