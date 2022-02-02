WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A plea hearing for a man who has been jailed since January of 2020 for an injury to a child charge has been canceled for the fourth time.

Victor Morales Wichita County jail booking photo

Victor Morales, 24, was scheduled to make his plea agreement Tuesday, but it was reset. That makes the fourth cancellation of his plea since last November 23.

Morales agreed to the plea on Nov. 2 last year, which sentences him to prison for six years.

He has had another charge filed since he has been in jail.

That assault charge was filed in October after Morales and two other inmates were accused of assaulting a high-profile child sex offender when he returned to jail after coverage of his trial aired.

Detention officers say the inmate was punched a dozen times and hit in the face with a food tray.

Morales has been in jail with a $100,000 bond since his arrest for allegedly causing serious head injuries to his two-month-old son who was flown to Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth.

Police said the baby was first sent to the emergency department in Wichita Falls by a doctor at Pediatric Associates due to a brain bleed and bulging soft spot.

The mother of the child said the day before when she came home from work Morales told her their son had fallen off the bed when he went to get a bottle.

The mother said all that night the baby was crying a lot and began vomiting after his bottles, and she noticed a popped blood vessel in one eye.

She said when she called Morales to tell him their son was at the hospital, he began to, “freak out” because he was the only one with the child that day.

Doctors at Cook said the injuries to a child that age would come only from a car accident or a violent force such as shaking or slamming.

Police said Morales told them the baby woke up fussy and when he went to make a bottle he heard a thump and found the child on the floor.