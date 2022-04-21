WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The first plea in connection with the alleged murder of a Wichita Falls man in a brawl at a local night spot in late 2020 is entered, but not for one of the murder charges.

Carlos Soto was charged with two counts of tampering with evidence for taking a knife – the alleged murder weapon – from the murder scene and throwing it from his truck. The other count was for removing texts from his phone after the fight.

He received four years probation.

Soto told police he was at the bar with two of the murder suspects, his brother Jorge Soto and friend James Henderson.

Investigators said Henderson admitted having a knife and handing it off after the fight in the parking lot of O’Brien’s Sports Pub on North Scott.

A witness said when police arrived at the bar, Carlos Soto handed him a knife and told him to hide it. He said he later gave the knife back to Carlos.

Police said Carlos later admitted Henderson gave him the knife, and he then handed off the knife to the other man at the bar and got it back later. He said he still had the knife in his truck when a police car later came up behind him on River Road with its overhead lights flashing, and he threw the knife into a ditch.

Trials for the three murder suspects are pending, with the first set for June for Rosendo Espino.

39-year-old Evan Aleman died from stab wounds, and another man was also wounded.