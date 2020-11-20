Plea offer deadline set in Wilder McDaniel murder trial

WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — A deadline has been set for a plea offer in the James Staley capital murder case.

The plea bargain negotiation period will end on January 22.

The prosecution must send its initial plea offer no less than 14 days before this deadline.

Staley is out on bond with an ankle monitor awaiting trial.

District attorney John Gillespie said last month the trial could begin as soon as a year and that he will be the lead prosecutor.

Punishment for a capital murder conviction is life without parole or death. Gillespie said he would conduct a review to determine whether to seek the death penalty.

Court filings indicated Staley intended to relocate an office and home in Tulsa County after posting bond.

Staley is accused of killing two- year- old Wilder McDaniel who was found dead in October of 2018.

The autopsy listed asphyxiation by suffocation as the cause of death.

In September, District Attorney John Gillespie said a Dallas child abuse pediatrician reviewed Wilder’s autopsy and provided key medical evidence that will be used in the trial as circumstantial evidence.