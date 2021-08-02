“Please let this not be the beginning of a new trend” WF Business After Hours postponed due to COVID

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KFDX/KJTL) — Rising COVID infections are once again canceling events in Texoma.

Wichita Falls Chamber CEO Henry Florsheim posted on his Twitter account that Tuesday’s Ribbon Cutting & Business After Hours events have been postponed due to increasing case numbers, stating “Please let this not be the beginning of a new trend”.

We had to postpone tomorrow’s Business After Hours due to the rising covid numbers. Please let this not be the beginning of a new trend. — Henry Florsheim (@henry_florsheim) August 2, 2021

This cancelation comes after the Wichita County/Wichita Falls Health District reported 335 active cases and four deaths for the week ending, Friday, July 31, 2021.

The event was originally scheduled for Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 4:50 p.m.

Business After Hours is a program to connect various business owners in Wichita Falls.