“Please let this not be the beginning of a new trend” WF Business After Hours postponed due to COVID

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KFDX/KJTL) — Rising COVID infections are once again canceling events in Texoma.

Wichita Falls Chamber CEO Henry Florsheim posted on his Twitter account that Tuesday’s Ribbon Cutting & Business After Hours events have been postponed due to increasing case numbers, stating “Please let this not be the beginning of a new trend”.

This cancelation comes after the Wichita County/Wichita Falls Health District reported 335 active cases and four deaths for the week ending, Friday, July 31, 2021.

The event was originally scheduled for Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 4:50 p.m.

Business After Hours is a program to connect various business owners in Wichita Falls.

