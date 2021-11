WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Inland Fisheries Wichita Falls District branch of Texas Parks and Wildlife Tuesday announced the restocking of Plum Lake.

Officials said Plum Lake at the Wichita Falls Softball Complex was restocked with 600 nice-sized Channel Catfish.

Officials want to remind those hoping to fish at Plum Lake that the bag limit is 5 catfish with no length limit, and you can use only two fishing poles