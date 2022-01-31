WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With cold weather expected to head our way this week, folks over at Brian’s Plumbing want to remind people to winterize their homes before the big freeze.

Brian’s Plumbing owner Brian Walser to says to disconnect any hoses outside and cover the faucets to help keep pipes from bursting, which in turn could cost several hundred dollars to repair.

Walser says if you have a tankless water heater to make sure to leave the outside dripping in order to keep it from freezing.

“Usually, tankless water heaters, they’re already mounted on the outside wall and if you don’t keep that faucet dripping, they are going to freeze and bust. Last year, we had the bad spell when the power went off, we replaced about 60 of them,” Walser said.

Walser says he carries just about every product you need in order to prepare your home for freezing temps.

He says they do have an emergency line and expects his staff to be busy throughout the rest of the week.

If you have a plumbing emergency call 940-761-2040.