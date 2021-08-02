Plumbing issues continue delaying Law Enforcement Center move-in

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Issues continue to delay the official opening of the brand new Wichita County Law Enforcement Center.

The main one that continues to persist: plumbing issues.

Whether that is getting them all to work, or making sure they stay free of debris, they have still yet to get the thousands of valves in the new building working up to code.

Judge Woody Gossom said the more they work to fix issues, the more problem they seem to find but is confident it will all come together.

“There will be solutions, we will get it done, the people involved in this are professionals that their reputation is on the line to get this resolved even though it’s taking longer than we’d hoped,” Gossom said.

Gossom added there are some avenues they may take, whether that’s looking into the valves manufactured to them and if they discover a problem or even considering looking into completely replacing them if need be.