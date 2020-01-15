Police: 15-year-old threatens to shoot other teenager

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police Department released on Saturday, January 11, at approximately 10:30 pm officers with the WFPD received a Crime Stoppers tip in reference to a possible terroristic threat.

The tip advised that a 15-year-old male juvenile had made threats to shoot another 15-year-old male juvenile.

Detectives with the WFPD Juvenile Section began to investigate.

Early Sunday morning at approximately 12:00 am Detectives located and arrested the suspect, a 15-year-old white male, in the 1800 block of Taylor.

The suspect was transported to the Wichita County Juvenile Detention where he was charged with Terroristic Threat according to officials with WFPD

