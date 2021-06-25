Police again nail suspect after yet another chase and tasing

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police said a man led them on yet another chase Thursday night and Friday morning and is now under guard at the hospital after being tased again.

Dustin Nails has multiple new charges awaiting his booking after release from the hospital.

This is the second time since February Nails has been involved in a chase and wreck, and was tased in both cases.

Dustin Nails Wichita County Jail booking photo Feb. 2021

The chase began Thursday night, June 24, shortly after 6 p.m. when Nails, who had an outstanding warrant for a stolen car, was spotted on Grant in a Suburban.

They say Nails fled and police chased him and he jumped out of the moving SUV while a female passenger was still inside. That woman was questioned and released.

Officers pursued him on foot, but say they lost him in the 2600 block of Lebanon.

Just after 3 a.m. Friday morning police spotted him in the 1300 block of 34th Street.

Another foot pursuit began and when officers caught him they said Nails was tased by two different officers, then while they were trying to cuff him, he attempted to take one officer’s taser and the officer struck him in a pressure point to make him release it.

Nails was transported to the hospital for undisclosed treatment and put under guard.

It’s his second visit to the hospital since February, where he was taken following a lengthy chase in a stolen car from Wichita Falls into Clay County. In that incident, Nails had several warrants issued after a woman was reportedly abducted on Lawrence Road.

After being checked and cleared from the hospital after complaining of chest pains, police say he took off running and was tased, got up and ran again, and was tased again.

In January police said Nails was assaulting his girlfriend on Harlan and when officers arrived, he took off running.

In July 2020 a neighbor said Nails threatened to shoot him after the neighbor asked him to keep his noise down.

Nails was also arrested in August 2020 after two women in Bridwell Park said they saw him assaulting a woman and he came up to them and told them to mind their own business or he would kill them.

Nails served an 18-year prison sentence for breaking into an 86-year-old woman’s home in 2004 and beating her before stealing her car.