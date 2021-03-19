Police and CPS investigation alleges father used BB gun, taser on his five young kids

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls father is jailed on $50,000 bond after a police and CPS investigation alleged he shot his five young children with a bb gun numerous times, and also tased them.

Jacob Anthoney Lopez is charged with injury to a child.

According to the arrest affidavit, on Wednesday CPS contacted police officials about five children 8-years-old and under who had been shot with BB pellets.

Police officers found red circular marks on two of the boys. They said the 5-year-old had a large amount of small round wounds all over his body.

The children’s grandmother and other family members told police officers the marks came from being shot with a bb gun.

One of the children also had an open sore inside his lip and the grandmother told officers Lopez had gotten angry with the 5-year-old boy and punched him as discipline.

The children’s mother told officer the children’s father had purchased a bb gun to help with pest control in the house, then began to use it to shoot the children.

Officers said Lopez first denied the accusations but later admitted to hitting the boy in the mouth and to shooting his kids with BB’s.

The oldest child who is 8-years-old told police that all the children had been shot with BB’s numerous times.

He also said Lopez had used a taser on all five children.