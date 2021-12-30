Police arrest driver after high-speed chase off Kemp

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 35-year-old Wichita Falls man is arrested after police say he fled from a traffic stop on Kemp.

Wichita County jail booking photo

An officer said he was trying to stop the northbound Saturn Outlook for a defective license plate light and the car slowed down and turned onto Avenue O then sped off.

As the officer pursued at a high rate of speed, he said the Saturn turned south onto Grant then westbound onto Avenue Q. When it reached the intersection of Avenue Q and Garfield, the officer said it finally stopped.

The driver, identified as Robert Allen Brown, then got out and police say he was immediately detained.

They say he told them he fled because of his warrant for parole violation.

Police say they found illegal prescription drugs and marijuana inside the car.

Brown had a previous evading charge filed in 2018, which was dismissed.

He has a pending forgery case filed in 2018 in which the victim said he left a checkbook in a coat he donated to Faith Mission and a check was forged for about $400.