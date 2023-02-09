Antreka Rucker was arrested at Fast Eddys in Wichita Falls after she failed to show up for her court date. Photo Credit: Wichita County Jail

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman who failed to show up in court for sentencing to a prison term more than a month ago is back in jail with a new court date.

Antreka Rucker was arrested by Wichita Falls police Wednesday, February 8, 2023, in the parking lot of Fast Eddys on Southwest Parkway on a warrant issued when she did not appear in 89th District Court on January 5.

Rucker had accepted a plea deal for two years in prison for forgery of an elderly person and six months in jail for child endangerment.

She had originally been placed on three years of probation on those charges, but then prosecutors said she violated her probation by failing to report to the probation office in 2019 through 2021.

The forgery involved a check of a 73-year-old woman who told police Rucker had once been her home health provider.

Police were serving the arrest warrant for forgery in late 2017 at her apartment and said Rucker was not there, but a 3-year-old boy opened the door, and they also found a 5-month-old girl lying on a couch and a 1-year-old boy without clothes running around with a large metal construction nut in his mouth. She was then charged with three counts of child abandonment/endangerment.