Police arrest two after ID, credit card burglaries

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman and a woman from Austin were arrested June 25, 2021, after multiple victims reported credit cards, ID cards and financial documents stolen and claimed fraudulent purchases were made.

Ami Smith of Wichita Falls and Guadalupe Segura of Austin, TX, are charged with Fraudulent Use or Possession of ID Information.

On Tuesday, June 22, a man reported a vehicle burglary and said his Best Buy card and other cards were stolen. On Wednesday, June 23, he found fraudulent charges on his Best Buy card and notified the store manager.

The manager found video of two women making purchases with the stolen card, and on Thursday, he said he saw them in the store again trying to use a debit card, but the card was rejected and they left. He said they came back again later in the day, and he notified police.

After making purchases, the women were detained.

Police said they also found surveillance video of the pair using a stolen credit card in a Walmart and at a convenience store.

Officers said they found social security cards, driver’s licenses, debit and credit cards belonging to two people in Smith’s purse. They said they also found a stack of stolen cards wrapped with a rubber band in Segura’s pocket.

The items found even included concealed handgun licenses. Several of the victims the cards belonged to had recently reported burglaries.