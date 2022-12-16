WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police and firefighters are bringing some holiday cheer to kids at the children’s home.

For 31 years now, the Police Officers Association has bought presents for kids.

Santa himself made an appearance as he rode in on a firetruck.

The kids there also got their picture taken with old Saint Nick before unwrapping their presents.

Children’s Home Executive Director Sheila Catron said she’s grateful for the police association to give kids the opportunity to have a Christmas.

“We always want to think that all of our kids have the opportunity to have Christmas, but I’ve been here 28 years of those 31 years, and some of our kids don’t have that opportunity and we don’t realize that. So, having them open those presents and going, ‘oh my goodness I can’t believe I got this’, it’s wonderful to see those things came true because they’ve never had that opportunity beforehand,” Catron said.

Catron said donations such as movie gift cards are still needed now that kids are on Christmas break.

Click here to find out how you can donate.