WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – Wichita Falls police are investigating what led to a fight near El Norteño.

Officers arrived to 100 block of N Burnett Street around 12:30 p.m. According to our crew at the scene, one person was transported. Officers said a fight happened near the restaurant and evidence indicates one round was fired.

Police have blocked off traffic on Burnett Street.