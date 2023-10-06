WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police were kept busy Thursday night on Southwest Parkway with two wrecks.

Around 11 p.m. Thursday, October 5, WFPD responded to a pin-in accident on Southwest Parkway at University Drive.

Police said a vehicle was traveling on Southwest Parkway and left the road, rolling before landing upside down in a yard on University Drive. One person was transported for minor injuries.

While working that accident, a vehicle traveling west on Southwest Parkway struck a police patrol car that was parked in the roadway, blocking traffic from the first accident scene.

One person, the driver of the vehicle that struck the patrol car, was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The patrol car was unoccupied.

No other injuries were reported.