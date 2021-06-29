Police charge son with assault of wheelchair-confined mother

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 26-year-old Wichita Falls man is jailed after police say he choked his 64-year-old mother after becoming angry with her request to clear a space so she could get into the living room in her wheelchair.

Dalton Parsons is charged with injury to an elderly or handicapped person.

The victim, who has one leg, told officers when they arrived at the apartment in the 1800 block of Seventh late Monday morning, June 28, that she and her son had been arguing.

She said it began when she couldn’t get into the living room because he had so many items scattered everywhere she could not get her wheelchair out of her bedroom. She said Parsons got in her face telling her to shut up because she was the reason his father left.

She told him to get out of her face and leave, and when she raised a hand to try to push him away, she said he got behind her and put his arm around her neck and began choking her to the point she couldn’t breathe, while he kept repeating that he had told her to shut up.

She said she hit him and he finally let go of her and pushed her wheelchair into the living room. She said he then kicked open the front door, knocking the glass out, and walked away.

An officer began searching the area for Parsons and found him a short time later on Brook. Police say the woman had red marks on each side of her neck consistent with being choked.