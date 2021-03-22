Police chase down suspect they say was chasing, firing shots at another vehicle on Jacksboro Highway

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police interrupt a chase down Jacksboro Highway Friday night in which gunshots were being fired.

The driver of the vehicle chasing the other was arrested and charged with deadly conduct and evading arrest.

Carlos Costilla-Cervantes posted his bonds Saturday, March 20.

According to police, a man called around 11:40 p.m. on Friday, March 19 and said a dark colored Chevrolet Silverado was chasing him and firing gunshots.

Police waited for the chase to reach them on Jacksboro Highway and gave chase southbound in the 3700 block.

During the chase, an officer reported hearing a gunshot, and after a brief pursuit the truck pulled over.

Police said they found a .9mm handgun and a magazine as well as bullets in the truck and one spent shell casing in the bed of the truck.

Police said they also found an open beer bottle and drug paraphernalia.

The man being chased said at least four shots were fired, beginning near the Travel Center on Scott Street down to Branding Iron, where he made a u-turn and got on Jacksboro Highway.

The man being chased said one more shot was fired near the Golden Chick on Jacksboro Highway after police joined the chase.

Police said Costilla-Cervantes said the gun was his, but denied firing any shots.

However, the two passengers of the truck told officers Costilla-Cervantes had fired the gun out the driver’s side window.