Police chase leads to recovery of multiple stolen ID’s

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two people were arrested Thursday night in Wichita Falls after a chase by police and a county deputy ended with a crash into a tree on Polk Street.
Jonathan Fobbs and Brianna Prince were charged with possession of more than 10 stolen I.D. items and Fobbs was charged with evading arrest.
A police officer said around 11:30 pm he spotted a car with no lights on in an alley on Ninth Street, stopping multiple times.
The car turned onto Hayes and the officer began pursuit at a high rate of speed.
A Wichita County deputy in the area joined the chase through several streets and after running a stop sign, the car crashed into a tree in the 2000 block of Polk.
Officers said Fobbs got out of the driver’s seat and surrendered. They said Prince was in the rear seat.
A search of the car turned up a box with more than 20 ID cards and documents belonging to 12 people, including numerous birth certificates.