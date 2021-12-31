Police chase leads to recovery of multiple stolen ID’s

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two people were arrested Thursday night in Wichita Falls after a chase by police and a county deputy ended with a crash into a tree on Polk Street.

Brianna Prince Wichita County Jail booking photo

Jonathan Fobbs and Brianna Prince were charged with possession of more than 10 stolen I.D. items and Fobbs was charged with evading arrest.

A police officer said around 11:30 pm he spotted a car with no lights on in an alley on Ninth Street, stopping multiple times.

The car turned onto Hayes and the officer began pursuit at a high rate of speed.

A Wichita County deputy in the area joined the chase through several streets and after running a stop sign, the car crashed into a tree in the 2000 block of Polk.

Jonathan Fobbs Wichita County Jail booking photo

Officers said Fobbs got out of the driver’s seat and surrendered. They said Prince was in the rear seat.

A search of the car turned up a box with more than 20 ID cards and documents belonging to 12 people, including numerous birth certificates.