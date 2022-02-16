WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police said two burglars tried to make their escape from the scene by going down a nearby drainage ditch. What they didn’t know was they were being watched the whole time, and an officer was waiting when they came out of the ditch.

Shawn Wyke and Dalton Fields are charged with burglary of a building.

Police said they were notified of a burglary in progress at the construction site of a motel in the 4200 block of Kell Boulevard shortly before midnight on Monday, February 14. An employee of the construction company said he was watching two men on security cameras when they came into the locked construction area and used bolt cutters to cut the lock on a storage container.

Shawn Wyke

After breaking the lock, he said the pair left via a drainage ditch adjacent to the property.

The employee gave police the men’s direction of travel, and an officer went down Prince Edward, anticipating where they would come out.

Dalton Fields

The officer said he soon saw the suspects walking toward him, and he put them into custody. He said he found the bolt cutters near where they were walking.

Wyke has 14 previous arrests, including thefts and forgeries.

Fields has 7 prior arrests, including four counts of burglary of a building, five counts of burglary of a vehicle, then nine charges of violating his probation on those charges and two theft charges.