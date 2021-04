WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police and Fire Departments were called to a rollover accident Friday night where a car flipped on its top.

The single vehicle accident happened at Highway 240 and Missile Road around 9:20 p.m.

Police say a car flipped after drifting from the roadway and hitting a ditch. Authorities don’t believe alcohol was involved at this time.

The driver was taken to the hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.