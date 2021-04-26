Police get suspicious when motorcycle rider doesn’t know what kind of bike he was on

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Police became a little suspicious of a man involved in a motorcycle wreck Saturday afternoon on Karla Street.

For one thing, he didn’t know what kind of motorcycle it was.

It had no license plates, he said he wrecked because he’s not used to riding motorcycles, officers could see the original orange color under the fresh green paint that had been rubbed off in the wreck, and the driver said he had bought it from someone at the 7-Eleven down the street a few days ago.

After confirming the bike was reported stolen from a woman on April 18, police arrested Timothy Sivils and charged him with the theft.

Police say Sivils lost control of the bike and hit a parked pickup, and they found him and the motorcycle in the driveway across the street.

Sivils has previous charges filed for theft, and in November he was arrested in another motorcycle theft, along with an accomplice who would be charged with murder.

Police say a storage shed on Tucson was broken into, and surveillance showed Sivils and Cody Stage breaking into the shed with a crowbar.

A dirt bike and other items were taken and when stopped later, police found a crowbar in Sivils’ car and say he admitted to doing the burglary with Stage.

Stage was also arrested and charged with that burglary, and also the murder of 50-year-old Donald Michael Best on Taylor Street.

After the shooting, police found phone messages that indicated Stage wanted to sell a motorcycle to Best, then changed his mind, but told Best he would stop by anyway.

26-year-old Raymond Alaniz is also charged in the Best murder.