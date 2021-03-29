WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is jailed after police said she came home from a bar drunk and demanded sex from her boyfriend who had stayed home to watch the kids and assaulted him with a hair-dryer when he refused her demands.

Police charged Adriana Sierra with assault/family violence on Sunday, March 28, 2021.]

They said they went to the 1600 block of Oceola and said Sierra was in the street shouting at her boyfriend on the porch.

Officers said she told them “that hoe just beat my ***,” and to “let me around and I’ll beat his *** again.”

WFPD officers said Sierra appeared intoxicated and told them she came home from a bar and wanted to have sex, but her boyfriend, who had been asleep and had stayed home to watch the kids, told her to get off him.

She said this made her mad and she and her boyfriend began to argue and he hit her with his fist.

The boyfriend told police Sierra had been kicked out of a bar for fighting and came home angry and woke up the three children.

He said she went crazy and began hitting him in the head with her fist, and he pushed her off. He said Sierra then picked up a hairdryer and began swinging it at him by the cord, striking him several times.

Jail records show Sierra was charged last November for public intoxication.