Police give timeline of Duncan Walmart tragedy

DUNCAN (KFDX/KJTL) — The motive behind yesterday’s fatal shootings outside of a Walmart in Duncan, Oklahoma is still unclear, but authorities have confirmed that the gunman shot and killed his ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend who were in a car in the parking lot.

Duncan police officers have identified the gunman as Yayo Varela, 43, of Duncan. The female victim was identified as Becky Vescio, 31.

According to authorities, Varela and Vescio were either married or common-law married.

Sources shared with our newsroom that Varela and Vescio shared two young children.

The other victim is Aubrey Perkins, who police believe was dating Varela at the time of the shooting.

Police said Vescio and Perkins went into Walmart in Duncan, where Vescio was employed and visited the Money Center.

Lieutenant John Byers with the Duncan Police Department said they returned to their car where Varela was parked in front of them.

According to Byers, Varela fired multiple rounds from inside and outside of his car into the windshield of their car, hitting Vescio and Perkins multiple times.

Byers said Varela then went behind his vehicle, turned the gun on himself and took his own life.

Duncan PD received multiple 9-11 calls about the shooting at 9:30 a.m.

Stephens County District Attorney Jason Hicks said an officer was on the scene within one minute of the first 911 call.

Hicks said the Duncan community should be proud of the way officers responded to the call.