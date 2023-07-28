WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A child hit by her mother while she backed out of a garage is in stable condition, according to Wichita Falls Police.

WFPD spokesperson, Sgt. Charlie Eipper said a 16-month-old was taken to Cook Children’s Hospital after she was struck by a vehicle reportedly driven by her mother while she backed out of the garage Thursday.

Shortly after 6 p.m., police responded to the 2600 block of Pennsylvania Street for an accident involving a child.

Eipper said the victim was taken to United Regional Hospital before she was transported to Cook. No charges have been filed, according to Eipper, and the child’s condition is listed as stable.

