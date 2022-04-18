WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Police have identified the victim after a deceased body was discovered early Monday morning at a room in Motel 6 on Central Freeway.

Wichita Falls Police Department’s Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper said the victim found dead early Monday morning has been identified as Steven Kilmer, 68.

Police said Kilmer appears to have an address in Dallas.

Authorities said they received a call around 7:49 a.m. for a welfare check at the Motel 6 on Central Freeway.

When police arrived, they found Kilmer’s body in room 104 at the motel.

“It was an unintended death,” Sgt. Eipper said. “We’re investigating now to make sure that it’s not criminal, foul play.”

Police are unsure of the relationship between the victim and the person who called in for a welfare check at this time.

The cause of death has not been determined at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for more information as it becomes available.