Police investigate robbery at Sikes Senter Mall

UPDATE: Oct. 18, 2019, 12:01 p.m.

Police are asking for your help solving an armed robbery that took place at Sikes Senter Mall Friday morning.

Wichita Falls police sais they are looking for an armed robber after they said he held up a store at the Sikes Senter Mall with a gun.

Officers responded to the mall for a robbery with a weapon just before 10:30 on Friday morning.

They said ATM’s there were being serviced and a black male wearing a black bandana over his face showed a gun to the man working on the machines and was able to take an undisclosed amount of money.

They said the suspect left the mall in a black two-door sports car with paper tags, possibly a Mustang or Charger, on Midwestern Parkway headed towards Maplewood.

No one was injured in the incident.

If you have any information about this crime you’re urged to call the Wichita Falls Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 322-9888.

