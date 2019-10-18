Breaking News
Police investigate robbery at Sikes Senter Mall

Police investigate robbery at Sikes Senter Mall

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: Oct. 18, 2019, 12:01 p.m.

Police are asking for your help solving an armed robbery that took place at Sikes Senter Mall Friday morning.

Wichita Falls police sais they are looking for an armed robber after they said he held up a store at the Sikes Senter Mall with a gun.

Officers responded to the mall for a robbery with a weapon just before 10:30 on Friday morning.

They said ATM’s there were being serviced and a black male wearing a black bandana over his face showed a gun to the man working on the machines and was able to take an undisclosed amount of money.

They said the suspect left the mall in a black two-door sports car with paper tags, possibly a Mustang or Charger, on Midwestern Parkway headed towards Maplewood.

No one was injured in the incident.

If you have any information about this crime you’re urged to call the Wichita Falls Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 322-9888.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police officers responded to a robbery with a weapon at Sikes Senter Mall at 10:27 a.m. Friday.

Wichita Falls police are on scene and investigating this incident. They are looking for a black two-door sports car and a black male dressed in black with a black beanie and bandana.

This is a developing story so stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Turkey Day Giveaway

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Recent Videos

Duncan School Threat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Duncan School Threat"

Sikes Senter Mall robbery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sikes Senter Mall robbery"

Horses help inmates struggling with anger and anxiety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Horses help inmates struggling with anger and anxiety"

Building a better guide dog

Thumbnail for the video titled "Building a better guide dog"

Crash survivor spends week trapped in car

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash survivor spends week trapped in car"

Man sets sit-up record on 70th birthday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man sets sit-up record on 70th birthday"

Cancer fighters strike up friendship and create song writing duo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cancer fighters strike up friendship and create song writing duo"

President Trump's MAGA rally & presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke's counter rally

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump's MAGA rally & presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke's counter rally"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-18-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-18-19"

Orville Merritt scheduled to plead

Thumbnail for the video titled "Orville Merritt scheduled to plead"

Man arrested outside President Trump's rally in Dallas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man arrested outside President Trump's rally in Dallas"

Christmas magic VIP preview party

Thumbnail for the video titled "Christmas magic VIP preview party"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News