Police investigating shots fired call near Fairway

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police and Fire department are responding to a shots fired call Tuesday afternoon.

The call came into dispatch at 3:20 p.m. on July 20, for gunshots heard in the 4500 block of Coronado Ave at Norwood Apartments.

One person was shot in the leg and has been taken to the hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries according to WFPD.

According to WFPD PIO Charlie Eipper, the victim was apparently there to give a friend who lives in the apartments a ride to another location.

The friend said she heard the gunshot from inside her apartment, went outside, and found the victim in the parking lot with the wound to his leg.

In a press release, WFPD ensures citizens that they are in no danger related to the incident.