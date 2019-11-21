Police looking for suspect in Rose Street Apartment Stabbing

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police are investigating a stabbing at a local apartment complex Wednesday night.

Police were called just after 6 p.m. Wednesday night to the Rose Street Apartments for an aggravated assault.

Officers say the victim, a 33-year-old white male, tried to break up an altercation between a female and the suspect.

According to police, the suspect then went inside and grabbed a knife and returned to stab the victim multiple times.

The victim was taken to United Regional and is expected to be okay.

Police said they are now looking for a black male between the ages of 20 and 30. He weighs between 130 and 145 pounds and is about 5 feet 7 inches tall.

If you have any information about this, you are urged to call crime stoppers at 322-9888.