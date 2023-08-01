WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police are after a man they said stole a pole saw from a farm and ranch store and then fled with a 65-year-old store employee hanging, then falling, from the robber’s vehicle.

The incident happened about 7:45 Monday night at Tractor Supply on Southwest Parkway.

the victim told officers he was at a register when an alarm went off and he saw a white male getting into a silver Chevrolet Trailblazer.

He ran out and said he tried to jump through the window of the moving SUV to stop the man and the driver shoved him and he fell and hit his head. The victim suffered a small cut on his head but did not want to go to the hospital.

Surveillance video shows the man coming in and walking straight to a boxed 20-foot pole chainsaw and taking it out to his truck. The employee is seen running out and jumping through the driver’s side window, then the SUV accelerates and stops and the employee falls off.

The suspect is described as a white male of medium build, about 6 feet tall, wearing a black hat, sunglasses, dark gray shirt, tan shorts and dark shoes.

If you have any information you can call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888. You never have to give your name.