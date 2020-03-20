Police: Man jailed after attempting to steal three wine bottles, coffee creamer

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is jailed after police officers said he got in a struggle with a store manager while trying to steal three bottles of wine and a bottle of Coffee mate.

Doyle Rayburn Emery, also known as Georgia Faye Cornelison, is charged with robbery of the Dollar General in the 3100 block of Seymour Highway.

Police officers said just before 7 p.m. Monday evening they were called and told the suspect was being followed by the store manager outside the store.

When they arrived, they said they detained Emery across the street, and they found three bottles of Liberty Creek wine valued at just under $10, and one bottle of Coffee Mate on him.

They said store surveillance video shows him taking the bottles off the shelves then going out of view and walking to the doors with the bottles no longer in his hands.

There, police officers said he was blocked from leaving at one door by the manager, and when Emery walked to the other door, the manager blocked him there, too.

Then they said Emery pushed the manager out the door and a struggle ensued and Emery got free and walked away. When the manager began to follow him, officers said Emery punched him in the face.

As Emery walked away again, officers arrived and arrested him.

Emery also has a warrant out of Arizona for fugitive from justice on a burglary charge.