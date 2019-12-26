Police: Man steals Hot Wheels for son’s Christmas

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 36-year-old Wichita Falls man is jailed after police say he stole a $180 Hot Wheels set to give to his son for Christmas.

Police said they were called about a theft in progress at Target on Monday after employees said a man was recorded on surveillance cameras taking the set and then leaving.

They said he put the set in the trunk of a gray Chevrolet with four occupants. An employee called the police and gave them a description of the car and its license plate number.

An officer at Call Field and Rhea Road saw the car and stopped it in a parking lot on Lawrence Road.

The officer said the suspect told them he just wanted to get a Hot Wheels set for his son for Christmas and that he had paid for it at the register.

The officer said he searched the trunk and found three hot wheels packages.

Samuel David Smith, 36 was arrested for theft with two or more prior convictions.

Jail records show Smith has more than 20 arrests in Wichita County, with eight theft charges, two burglary charges and one for aggravated assault.