Police: Man steals lacy underwear, earrings for Valentine’s Day

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 26-year-old Wichita Falls man is charged with stealing lacy underwear and simulated diamond earrings the day before valentine’s day.

Lawrence Road Walmart officials told police they saw Lawrence Hayes Bailey, 26, enter and leave the store Thursday. He then returned minutes later and started to fill his pockets with Secret Treasures bikini lace underwear and three pairs of stud earrings.

The total value of the items was $27.

Bailey was given a citation and released.

He was arrested last November for trespass and also has arrests for theft, evading and resisting arrest.