POLICE: Mother goes on drunken rampage; hits herself and child

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls mother gets five charges after police said she went into an apparent drunken rage and began assaulting family members who were trying to stop her from driving away with her two children.

Elena Perez is charged with injury to a child, three counts of assault by family violence and resisting arrest.

Elena Perez Wichita Co. Jail

Police said they went to a house at Avenue F and Hayes about midnight Friday and said Perez’s mother, aunt, and sister told them they were trying to stop Perez from driving away from the house with her two children because she was very intoxicated.

They said she became very angry at being told what to do, and began punching them.

An officer said Perez was yelling at everyone in the house and was punching herself in the chest with her right fist while screaming.

He said he detected alcohol on her breath and she was unsteady on her feet.

The officer also said while she was beating herself, she was holding her daughter against the left side of her chest, and he tried to get her to hand her to a family member, but she refused, and said she wanted to assault someone else.

At this point, the officer told her she was under arrest, which he said made her even angrier and she again tried to punch herself in the chest but instead hit the girl several times before officers were able to restrain her and take the child.

Officers said Perez resisted their attempt to handcuff her, and once handcuffed, used her feet as brakes to try to keep them from putting her in the patrol car.