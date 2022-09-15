WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An officer with the Wichita Falls Police Department is seeking information from community members after a local church he pastors was burglarized and damaged overnight.

According to a Facebook post from Wichita Falls Police Officer Jeff Hughes, at around 1:04 a.m. on Thursday, September 15, 2022, unknown suspects broke into Emmanuel Baptist Church, located on Loop 11.

Photo Courtesy Officer Jeff Hughes, WFPD

Officer Hughes, who also serves as the pastor of Emmanuel Baptist Church, said the church sustained between $5,000 and $10,000 in damages.

According to Officer Hughes, the suspects broke several windows on the backside of the church and entered several rooms within the church. He said the suspects then climbed into the attic and attempted to access another section of the church, setting off the alarm.

Officer Hughes said the suspects escaped the same way they entered, but not until after they fell through the ceiling while in the attic of the church.

The police have very little information about this crime and could use your help. Any information could help solve this case.

Officer Hughes is asking anyone with any information about this crime to call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at 940-322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888.

From the time your tip is placed into Crime Stoppers to a possible reward being issued with board approval, you will remain completely anonymous throughout the whole process.

Additionally, if you’d like to help Emmanuel Baptist Church recover from its losses, you can donate to the church’s general tithe fund online.