WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Police said they caught two people with long arrest records in the act of stealing packages off porches.

They said they had been on the lookout for the pair for the past two weeks after several surveillance videos showed them taking packages and leaving in a 2001 Mazda with the hood tied down.

Just after 11 a.m. Thursday, December 8, 2022, two detectives in an unmarked car spotted the car in the 4100 block of Thomas and identified the driver and passenger as Christine Cooper and Jimmy Gary.

They put them under surveillance and saw them pulling into driveways where Gary would get out and run up to porches and then run back to the car.

The detectives pulled the car over and detained both suspects.

They said Gary agreed to talk and admitted they had been stealing packages from porches the past two hours, starting in a neighborhood near MSU.

The detectives said multiple stolen items were scattered around the inside of the car, with the shipping packages removed and thrown away.

One of the stolen items, a set of children’s books, was found with an order slip attached and was traced to a house on Martinique.

Detectives contacted the residents who told them they had been checking regularly for the package which was scheduled for delivery that day, but it never came.

Cooper has arrests dating back to 2009 and 15 convictions.

In 2015 police said she was shoplifting and fled in a car stolen from her mother.

Last year a man on Wellington Lane told deputies his nieces, Cooper and her twin sister, burglarized his outbuilding.

In one arrest, the officer said Cooper gave a name that turned out to be her twin sister’s name and Cooper said the driver’s license in her purse with Cooper’s name and photo on it was actually her sister’s driver’s license.

After the officer got her to answer to the name Christine, he said she admitted she was Christine Cooper and she had used her sister’s name because Christine has multiple personalities and is mean.

The twin sister has 23 arrests. Gary has 45 arrests.