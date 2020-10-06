Police: Prostitute wants French toast sticks and $70 for services

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A now 19-year-old Wichita Falls woman who police said was caught in a prostitution sting last March after asking for $70 and french toast sticks is finally booked into jail after a COVID-19 delay in booking.

Kaylee Ryder is charged with prostitution for the incident on March 17.

An undercover officer said contact was made with her for sex and french toast sticks through Facebook.

The officer went to a motel on East Scott and picked her up.

He said she told him for $70 and an order of french toast sticks she would do a sex act. He said Ryder told him to go to a fast-food restaurant first to get the french toast sticks. They then headed to a parking lot on Windthorst Road to have sex.

As the officer approached the parking lot, other officers made a traffic stop and told Ryder she had a warrant for a past traffic ticket.

They interviewed her about another investigation and did not arrest her then for the prostitution charge because the jail was in the process of changing booking procedures on some offenses due to COVID-19.

Ryder has four previous arrests with 10 charges since 2018.

They include four for burglary of a building and two for resisting arrest.

In one arrest, police said they went to Mississippi Avenue with a warrant for Ryder and found her hiding inside a dryer in the house. They said she refused to come out and when they began pulling her out she resisted by kicking them and called them pigs and other obscenities.

In an arrest in 2018 police said Ryder was recorded on surveillance camera inside a car her mother and a man were using to drive around to commit coin-operated machine thefts.