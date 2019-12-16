Police pull suspected Walmart thief from car

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Grandfield woman is arrested in Wichita Falls after police say she stole items from a Walmart and then ran and got in a car that was driving by the store.

Belinda Bond is charged with theft, evading arrest, and possession of a controlled substance. She also has charges pending in Bexar county for criminal mischief and in Collin County for theft.

On Saturday night, police responded to a theft in progress at the Walmart on Lawrence Road.

A store security officer says he saw Bond take items and put them in her pockets and backpack and go into a restroom, then came out and headed to the exit.

Officers say when they arrived a store employee was walking out of the store behind the suspect.

Officers say the woman saw them and ran toward a car driving in front of the store and hit the car with her hand and yelled at the driver to stop.

They say Bond jumped in the front passenger door and an officer then hit the back window of the car and yelled at the driver to stop. The car stopped and an officer opened the door and pulled Bond out and arrested her.

The store officer says a female employee was summoned to check the bathroom and found opened packages of merchandise in the trash.

After putting Bond in custody, officers say they found meth in a coin purse in her backpack.