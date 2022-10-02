WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police responded to an injury crash on Sunday, October 2, 2022, around 2 a.m., in the 800 block of North Central Freeway Sunday.

Wichita Falls Police and emergency medics responded to a major accident on Central Freeway Sunday morning.

According to WFPD spokesman Sgt. Charlie Eipper, a 2010 white Nissan Altima was driving north on the south bound side of the freeway and collided head-on collision with a 2012 Silver Chevrolet Malibu.

The driver and sole occupant of the Altima, Mohammed Al-Abdulla, 21, of S.A.F.B., was deceased on the scene.

The driver and sole occupant of the Malibu, Ebony Dove, 23, from Wichita Falls, was transported to the URHCS with critical injuries and was Care-Flighted to another hospital for further medical attention. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest information.